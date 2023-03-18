In poll year, Gehlot government creates 19 new districts & three divisional HQ in Raj

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the creation of 19 new districts and 3 new divisional headquarters in the state in the election year. With this, the number of districts in the state has increased to 50. The number of divisional headquarters has also gone up from 7 to 10. Jaipur district is now divided into Jaipur North and South. Dudu and Kotputli have been made new districts.

This way, the Jaipur district has been divided into four parts. Gehlot made this announcement in the assembly. The creation of new districts by breaking Jaipur is also being seen as an election strategy by the government. At present, Congress is holding Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, while BJP is holding Jaipur Greater. Jaipur has also been divided with an intention of hoisting the Congress flag again in Jaipur’s heritage area in the coming elections.

Banswara, Pali, Sikar are the new divisions created. But it is still not clear which districts will work under these headquarters. These divisions have been done from Shekhawati to Sikar, Marwar to Pali and Mewar’s tribal belt to Banswara.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur, the chief minister’s home district, has also been divided into Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West and Phalodi. Similarly, divisions have been cut from many other districts to make new districts, like Sriganganagar to Anupgarh, Barmer to Balotra, Ajmer to Beawar and Kekri, Bharatpur to Deeg, Nagaur to

Didwana-Kuchamancity, Sawai Madhopur to Gangapur City, Alwar to Khairthal, Sikar to Neem ka Thana, Udaipur to Salumbar, Jalore to Sanchore and Bhilwara to Shahpura .

The tenure of the High Power Committee, headed by retired IAS Ramlubhaya, was recently extended for six months to give suggestions to the government regarding the formation of new districts. The leaders of 60 places had submitted separate memorandums to the Ramlubhaya Committee demanding new districts.

The Chief Minister also approved Rs 37 crore for various projects that aim to increase irrigation efficiency and prevent water wastage in canals and dams.

