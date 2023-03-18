SC directs Telangana police not to continue probe into BRS MLAs poaching case

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed Telangana police to not continue its investigation into the BRS MLA poaching case. A bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh, said: “One thing is very clear, the Telangana police will not continue with any investigation.”

While the court restrained the State police from continuing with the investigation, it also issued a formal notice to CBI in Telangana government’s plea against an order of the High Court, transferring the probe to CBI. On March 13, the apex court asked the CBI to not begin its probe in accordance with the Telangana High Court direction.

On being informed that the investigation has not been handed over to the CBI, the bench while posting the Telangana government’s plea against HC’s December 26 and February 6 orders said: “We are making it very clear. The investigation is not to be continued while the matter is sub judice or it will become infructuous. That is the thumb rule. Do not continue the investigation. Otherwise, we will have to pass interim orders.”

