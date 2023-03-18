UP government to rank all 75 districts on good governance

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an innovative initiative to trigger healthy competition among the districts across the state, Uttar Pradesh is set to release its first-ever District Good Governance Index (DGGI) soon wherein all the 75 districts across UP will be rated and ranked on the basis of their performance in around a dozen key government sectors.

As per highly placed sources, under the initiative, which is likely to become an annual practice, the authorities concerned would identify the strengths and weaknesses of all districts in terms of governance so as to push them to improvise administration and make it more citizen-centric.

At present, the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) is busy finalising the report of analysis of the relevant data received from the departments and compiled it for the years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, said sources.

They added that the report was expected to be released jointly by the Centre and the state government as the initiative was conceptualised by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government was asked to implement and execute it.

The Centre, which releases the Good Governance Index (GGI) for states, had shared the concept with the states asking the respective governments to develop a similar comprehensive District Good Governance Index encompassing administrative, economic, social, environmental, judicial and other criteria to make the administration more responsive.

Among a dozen sectors identified for ranking districts on around 60 performance parameters, include agriculture and the allied sectors, industry, public health, public infrastructure and development, public safety, judiciary and financial inclusion in UP.

NEW DELHI: In an innovative initiative to trigger healthy competition among the districts across the state, Uttar Pradesh is set to release its first-ever District Good Governance Index (DGGI) soon wherein all the 75 districts across UP will be rated and ranked on the basis of their performance in around a dozen key government sectors. As per highly placed sources, under the initiative, which is likely to become an annual practice, the authorities concerned would identify the strengths and weaknesses of all districts in terms of governance so as to push them to improvise administration and make it more citizen-centric. At present, the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) is busy finalising the report of analysis of the relevant data received from the departments and compiled it for the years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, said sources.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They added that the report was expected to be released jointly by the Centre and the state government as the initiative was conceptualised by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government was asked to implement and execute it. The Centre, which releases the Good Governance Index (GGI) for states, had shared the concept with the states asking the respective governments to develop a similar comprehensive District Good Governance Index encompassing administrative, economic, social, environmental, judicial and other criteria to make the administration more responsive. Among a dozen sectors identified for ranking districts on around 60 performance parameters, include agriculture and the allied sectors, industry, public health, public infrastructure and development, public safety, judiciary and financial inclusion in UP.