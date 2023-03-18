Home Nation

UP Police files FIR against Uttarakhand distillery for polluting Banganga, Solani rivers

The action was taken on the directions of District Magistrate Arvind Mallapa after a probe by the administration found the distillery responsible for discharging polluted water into the two rivers.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Police here have booked a Uttarakhand-based distillery for allegedly discharging polluted water into Banganga and Solani rivers at Shukratal, an official said on Saturday.

Muzaffarnagar is adjacent to Uttarakhand.

A case has been registered against Rai Bahadur Narain Singh (RBNS) Distillery based in Uttarakhand's Laksar town under Section 277 (fouling water of any public spring or reservoir) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act for discharging polluted water into Banganga and Solani rivers under Bhopa police station area, said Ankit Singh, regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

The action was taken on the directions of District Magistrate Arvind Mallapa after a probe by the administration found the distillery responsible for discharging polluted water into the two rivers, he said.

