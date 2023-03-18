Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh among 7 states to get a Mega Textile Park from Centre

Yogi expresses gratitude; Rs 1200 crore project to come up over 1000 acres between Lucknow and Hardoi

Published: 18th March 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major infra push to the state, Union Government approved a mega textile park for Uttar Pradesh along with six other states on Friday. The 1000-acre project -- Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park (PM MITRA) will come up in the state capital Lucknow at a cost of Rs 1200 crore.

The other six states, which have been given the park, include Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the project in New Delhi on Friday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to express gratitude to the Centre on behalf of the 25 crore population of UP for the mega project.

He said that through the project, PM’s resolution of 'Make in India' and 'Make for the world' would take shape on the ground. “This textile park will give a new identity to Uttar Pradesh’s textile industry
besides creating huge investment possibilities and lakhs of jobs,” added CM Yogi. He claimed that the park would make all the facilities related to the state’s textile sector available under one roof. It would also prove to be a boon for the textile artisans, weavers and those engaged in handicrafts in UP.

Photo | Yogi Adityanath @ Twitter

Highly placed official sources claimed that now the Yogi government would form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to ensure the completion of modalities towards setting up of the project soon.

While the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Handloom and Textiles, Government of Uttar Pradesh will be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the SPV, the Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India will bear the responsibility of the Chairman.  

ALSO READ | Mega textile parks to come up in 7 states

The proposed name of the SPV will be “Sant Kabir PM Mitra Textile & Apparel Park Limited”. The state government has already arranged Rs 10 crore (paid-up capital) for the project in which UP would contribute 51 per cent of the total capital while 49 per cent share will be from the Government of India.

To be developed on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, free land will be made available to the Handloom and Textiles Department for the textile Park.

Moreover, the state government is expecting an investment of Rs 10,000 crores in the textile sector and the creation of around a lakh direct and two lakh indirect employment opportunities through the mega project.
 

