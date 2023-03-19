22-year-old UP man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor girl

By PTI

BHADOHI: A Special POCSO court here has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl, a court official said on Sunday.

Special Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra in her order on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on the convict, Rs 25,000 of which will go to the victim.

Special public prosecutor (POCSO) Ashwani Kumar Mishra said that the matter pertains to a village under Gopiganj Police Station, where on April 29, 2022, a 16-year-old Class 8 student was abducted and raped by Ajay Kumar Yadav.

A case was registered against Yadav the very next day at the complaint of the girl's father, and hearing in the matter started on March 9, 2022.

