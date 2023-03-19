Home Nation

India records single-day rise of 1,071 fresh COVID-19 cases; active ones climb to 5,915

Published: 19th March 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of more than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days, while the active cases increased to 5,915, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

A total of 1,071 fresh cases were reported in the county in a span of 24 hours, with three latest fatalities -- one each reported in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and one reconciled in Kerala.

According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, the infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,95,420).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,703, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.

India Matters
