UP man ties dog to bike, drags it over 2 km; arrested

He was caught by the onlookers who rescued the injured dog and took it to a hospital.

Published: 19th March 2023 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

GHAZIABAD: In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested here for tying a dog to his motorcycle with a rope and dragging it for around 2.5 km on Saturday.

The man has been identified as Islam, a resident of the Vijay Nagar police station area. He was caught by the onlookers who rescued the injured dog and took it to a hospital.

Surbhi Rawat, President of People for Animals (PFA), said that the accused first hit the stray with a brick, following which it lost consciousness.

Rawat said she reached the spot on receiving information of the incident and found the dog covered in blood, following which Islam was handed over to the police.

The accused claimed that he was taking the dog to abandon it at a different place after it had shown signs of "abnormal behaviour" and bitten several people.

ACP Anshu Jain said: "A video was received through social media, wherein a dog was being dragged after being tied to a bike by a person. The said person has been identified and arrested. Further action is being taken in the matter."

