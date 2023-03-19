'Will chop off hands of those who dishonour Hindu daughters,' says Union Minister 

By IANS

PATNA: BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that he will chop the hands of those who dishonour "the daughters belonging to Sanatan Dharma".

"The daughters of Sanatan Dharma are the daughters of our country. Whoever plays with their honour and dignity, I will chop their hands. Still, if the leaders of the RJD believe that they will give their daughters (for marriage) to people of other communities, they are free to do so. India is a Hindu country and it will remain so," Choubey said on Saturday.

The Minister's remarks came a day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Bhai Virendra said "daughters of BJP leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were married to Muslim men".

Bhai Virendra also said that "BJP leaders should save their daughter from Muslims".

Reacting to that, Santosh Singh, another BJP leader and an MLC, said: "The RJD leaders have become mentally bankrupt. If any Muslim youth even points any finger towards the daughters of the Hindu community, I will chop their finger."



