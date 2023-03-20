Home Nation

53 killed in attacks by tigers, leopards in Maharashtra's Chandrapur in 2022

Published: 20th March 2023 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 53 people were killed in the year 2022 in the attack by tigers and leopards in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The minister also said 14 tigers have died in various incidents during the same period.

He was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Bunty Bhangadia.

"While 44 people were killed in the attack by tigers, nine others were killed in the attack by leopards in the calendar year of 2022 in Chandrapur district alone," he said, adding the kin of the victims have been given Rs 20 lakh by the state government.

Meanwhile, 53 deaths were reported of tigers, leopards, deer, a bear, and peacocks in the calendar year 2022 due to various reasons, as per the reply.

"Nine tigers and three leopards have died of natural causes, while two tigers died in clashes with other tigers. Two tigers have died in an accident while one died of electrocution, " he said.

At least five chitals and three wild boars were killed by poachers during the calendar year 2022, the minister added.

