Aadhaar-based system to aid purchase of cars

The initiative will further get rid of brokers. Vehicle owners don’t have to make multiple visits,” said Dipanshu Kabra, transport commissioner.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: To buy or sell a second-hand vehicle, one doesn’t need to undertake recurring visits to any office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) now,  but just follow a simplified process by getting the Aadhar authentication done in any transport service centre across the Chhattisgarh state.

The state transport department, which carried out people-friendly innovations during the Covid-19 pandemic through an advanced centralised system and facilitated contactless procedure, has launched a new procedure that will alleviate the buyers of second-hand vehicles from the hassle of visiting the RTO office.

“With the new system based on Aadhar authentication introduced, those buying or selling second-hand vehicles can now easily accomplish the transfer of ownership at their nearest transport service centre. The initiative will further get rid of brokers. Vehicle owners don’t have to make multiple visits,” said Dipanshu Kabra, transport commissioner.
 

