Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day amid uproar over Rahul's remarks, Adani row

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned for the day on Monday, as the ruling and opposition parties traded barbs over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark in London and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

They were adjourned within minutes of the Houses assembling for the day

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha shouted slogans in support of their demands, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm.

However, as soon as the Upper House reassembled for the afternoon session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Sujeet Kumar (BJD) to raise a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship amid sloganeering by the treasury bench and the opposition members.

Even as Kumar tried to speak, the slogan shouting continued, forcing the deputy chairman to adjourn the House for the day.

Dhankhar said he had received notices under rule 267-9 from Congress members, including Pramod Tiwari, Rajneet Ranjan, Kumar Ketkar, Syed Nasir Hussain, Amee Yajnik, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Neeraj Dangi and Mukul Wasnik, to discuss the failure of the government to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to look into allegations of accounting fraud and stock market manipulation against the Adani Group.

Binoy Viswam (CPI) and Elamaram Kareem (CPM) wanted a high-level probe monitored by the Supreme Court into the allegations made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group while Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress) wanted a discussion on the 'Z-plus' security being provided to Gujarat conman Kiran J Patel, who posed as a PMO official.

Rule 267 requires setting aside the business of the day to discuss the issue being raised.

Even before the chairman gave his ruling on the 267 notices, both sides were up on their feet raising slogans.

The treasury benches wanted an apology from Gandhi for his remarks in London, while the Congress-led opposition sought a discussion on the Adani affair.

Similary, Opposition members, including those from the Congress, also began shouting slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group in the Lok Sabha.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to allow the House to function.

As the members refused to relent, Birla adjourned the proceedings.

Parliament's Budget session has been a washout since the beginning of its second part on March 13, with the BJP demanding an apology from Gandhi.

