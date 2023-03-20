Brahmin mahapanchayat demands larger share in Jaipur power circuit

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: As elections are approaching in Rajasthan, various castes are demonstrating their strength. Following the Jats, who held Jat Mahkumbh and raised the demand for a Jat chief minister early this month in Jaipur, Brahmins, considered to be one of the largest population groups in the state, organised a Mahapanchayat in the state capital on Sunday. At this Mahapanchayat, demands were made to allocate 30-30 tickets from Congress and BJP to the Brahmin community and to appoint a Brahmin chief minister. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the programme and said that issuing a postal stamp on Lord Parshuram is a symbol of Brahmin unity. Vaishnaw, who is being seen as a dark horse for the Chief Ministerial post in case the BJP wins the next election in Rajasthan, also urged the community to maintain its unity and utilise the same for nation-building. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari raised a big demand related to EWS reservation, stating that all the benefits available in other reservations should also be given in this category. Tiwari also emphasised that all temples and religious places of Sanatan Dharma should not be under government control.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi urged the Brahmin community to stand up against any religion that misbehaves with women. At the end of the Brahmin Mahapanchayat, Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj raised the demand of Brahmin chief minister. In Rajasthan, Brahmins are mainly considered to be the vote bank of BJP. In view of the assembly elections to be held in December, BJP is trying to garner their votes, that is why most of the leaders who participated in Brahmin Mahapanchayat were from BJP. Even non -Brahmin leaders of the party participated in the mahapanchayat. The Caste Factor Brahmin community in Rajasthan is over 85-lakh strong. More than 50 Assembly seats are decided by the upper caste vote bank Out of 200 MLAs in Rajasthan, 18 MLAs are Brahmins