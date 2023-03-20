Home Nation

Can amend rules to curb abusive content on OTT: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister

The government is serious about the complaints about increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms.

Published: 20th March 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur.(Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid criticism of nudity and excessive violence streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said the government views the matter seriously and, if required, the ministry will consider amending the rules.

“Abusive language in the name of creativity will not be tolerated. The government is serious about the complaints about increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms. If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that. These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity” said Thakur.

The minister added that abuse and rudeness in the name of creativity couldn’t be accepted at all. He was addressing a press conference in Nagpur. “Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the Government will not back down on that ,” Thakur said.

According to the information and broadcasting ministry, 57 OTT platforms are operational at present. Briefing about the complaint redressal mechanism, the minister said the process so far is that the producer has to resolve the received complaints at the first level. He said 90-92 per cent of the complaints are resolved by producers by making necessary changes. 

The next level of complaint resolution is at the level of their association, where most of the complaints are resolved, he added.  “At the last level, it comes to the level of the government, where action is taken on the departmental committee level, according to the rules in place. But somewhere complaints have started increasing in the last few days and the department is taking it up very seriously. If there is a need to make a change we are willing to consider it,” Thakur said. In January, Thakur had batted for creative autonomy and said adequate safeguards were in place to monitor content on OTT platforms.

“Creativity should not be reined in, it should have autonomy. But it should not be too much that anything can be shown. We have kept adequate provisions and till date they are working fine,” Thakur had said on January 15 while participating in the 75th anniversary celebrations of ‘Panchajanya’ weekly, the RSS mouthpiece.

On Sunday, Thakur said there was a three-stage mechanism to deal with content on OTT platforms.  
“As per the current procedure, producers have to address complaints about the content first and then they go to their association. When a complaint reaches the government (I&B department), strict action is taken as per rules,” he said.

Platforms given freedom for creativity, not obscenity
“If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that. These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity,” Anuraag Thalur said. The minister added that abuse and rudeness in the name of creativity couldn’t be accepted at all. He said 90-92 per cent of the complaints are resolved by producers by making necessary changes. Creativity should not be reined in, it should have autonomy. But it should not be too much that anything can be shown.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
abusive content Anurag Singh Thakur OTT
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp