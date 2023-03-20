Home Min recommends CBI inquiry against Harsh Mander's NGO for FCRA 'violation'

Home Nation

A CBI inquiry has been recommended against Aman Biradari for violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Published: 20th March 2023 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 06:51 PM

Activist Harsh Mander. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a CBI inquiry against Aman Biradari, an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander, for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, officials said on Monday.

Mander, who was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the previous UPA government, has established Aman Biradari -- "a people's campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world".

All NGOs receiving foreign funding has to mandatorily register with the Home Ministry under the FCRA.

FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research suspended

Surveillance & Clampdown: 'NGOs to be linked to central data hub with unique ID'

