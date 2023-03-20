Home Nation

MoRTH releases SoP to prevent mayhem at NH construction sites

Traffic plan will be certified by the concerned engineer and there will be a ‘safety officer’ who will periodically review sites and contractor’s establishment and quarry.

Published: 20th March 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chaos at the national highways construction sites has grabbed the attention of the authorities. The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has cautioned that no approval would be accorded to construction or maintenance until adequate security measures for motorists and workers employed at the site are in place.

The ministry has come up with the standard operating procedure (SoP) after it observed ‘serious implementation issues’ despite ‘enough provisions’. According to the ministry, inadequate safety measures such as absence of barricades at excavated sites, warning signages, and ill-conceived diversion lead to accidents.

“Construction works shall not be allowed until and unless the contractor has placed adequate traffic safety measures and traffic diversion, wherever required, on the ground. There will be not be go ahead to any work without adequate safety measures in place,” read the 20-point SoP circulated among states, union territories (UTs) and central road development agencies. 

As per the SoP prepared by the ministry to 'ensure scrupulous implementation of construction zone safety and traffic management provisions', the onus will be on the contractor to make provisions for traffic diversion and safety plan.

Traffic plan will be certified by the concerned engineer and there will be a ‘safety officer’ who will periodically review sites and contractor’s establishment and quarry.

The ministry has also instructed to put all major construction sites under close-circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance. The SoP says that approval for excavation will be given only one side of the carriageway in maximum length of 500 metre of a section at one go. Further permission will be given once the existing pit is filled or covered.

“Contractor to specify the timeline for back filling of pits and AE (authority engineer) to approve the minimum possible timeline as per good engineering practices… Excavation on both sides of the running carriageway shall not be allowed at the same time. All excavated pits to be filled back before the onset of monsoon,” states the SoP.

It further says that peripheral barricading and hazard markers are to be provided at big water filled excavated pits. Special maintenance during monsoon for cleaning of barricades to ensure their visibility, also reads the SoP.

Comments

