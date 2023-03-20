Standing rabi crops damaged in Maharashtra's unseasonal rainfall

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The hailstorm and unseasonal rainfall damaged and flattened the ready-to-harvest crop of rabi in Maharashtra. Besides, six people also died in this hailstorm in the state.

Several hundred hectares of crops have been damaged including wheat, pulses, fruits like banana, grapes, orange and mango are ready-to-harvest crops of this season that were damaged mainly in Marathwada, North Maharashtra and some part of Vidarbha.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asked the local administration to carry out the panchanama of the damaged crops and release the financial help to farmers. The CM said that they are with farmers and committed to help them as well.

“The heavy rain coupled with hailstorm flattened the standing crops. Besides, the hailstorm also damaged the vegetables in Nasik and Pune districts in the state,” former leader Vijay Jawandia said.

