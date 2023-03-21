Home Nation

BJP makes a clean sweep in co-op society polls in UP

Candidates backed by BJP outdo SP in its stronghold in central UP

Published: 21st March 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purpose only.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The ruling BJP has swept the elections of the primary cooperative credit societies in rural areas while winning around 80 per cent posts of the cooperatives’ chairman and vice-chairman. The elections took place on Sunday.

Taking the early lead, the BJP-supported candidates cornered a majority of positions of the primary agriculture credit societies in the state over which the main opposition Samajwadi Party had a strong grip till 2020. A total of 46,773 different cooperative societies will be constituted through the electoral process over the next few months.

On Sunday, the elections were held for two key posts – chairman and vice-chairman — of 7,148 societies. The BJP walked away with a victory in about 6,450 of them. The SP registered a win in over 500 societies while the rest went to independent candidates.

The victory of the ruling party assumes significance considering that most farmers are linked to the activities of rural societies which facilitate the distribution of fertilisers, seeds, loans and credits in the villages. Meanwhile, reports of protests after the announcement of the results surfaced from several districts, including Jalaun and Bareilly.

The results of the elections highlighted the fact that the ruling party seemed to have made forays into SP strongholds in central UP as the candidates associated with saffron camp won on more than 80% of the two key positions in the Kanpur division, which includes Etawah, Kannauj, Auraiya and Farrukhabad districts, the key constituencies of Yadav belt.

While in Badaun, BJP-backed candidates had a cent-per-cent strike rate and won all the 132 societies, in Shahjahanpur, which is the native district of state cooperative minister JPS Rathore, the party-backed candidates won 111 out of 115 societies that went to the polls. 

The election will continue till mid-June.

Rural delight for saffron camp

  • The BJP win is significant as most farmers are linked to rural societies that facilitate the distribution of fertilisers, seeds and loans
  • The party has apparently made forays into SP strongholds in central UP as the candidates linked to saffron camp won more than 80 per cent of the two key positions in the Kanpur division
  • In Lucknow’s 76 of 81 primary co-op societies, BJP won in over 61
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp