Home Nation

Gujarat man gets death sentence for raping, impregnating stepdaughter

The 28-year-old man raped the girl, who was then aged 11 years and 8 months, for over five months and threatened her not to talk about the sexual assault.

Published: 21st March 2023 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KHEDA: A court in Gujarat's Kheda district on Tuesday awarded the death sentence to a 28-year-old man for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter and impregnating her.

Special POCSO judge PP Purohit at Nadiad city also ordered the man to pay Rs 2 lakh to the survivor as compensation.

An FIR was registered against the man in March last year under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the prosecution, the accused repeatedly raped the girl, who was then aged 11 years and 8 months, for over five months and threatened her not to talk about the sexual assault.

The crime came to light only after the girl became pregnant.

Public Prosecutor Gopal Thakor said the prosecution produced 12 witnesses and 44 documents, as evidence, before the court to establish the crime.

Considering the evidence and the seriousness of the crime, the court sentenced the man to death to set an example in society and curb such crimes, Thakor said.

The court awarded him the death sentence under section 376 (A)(B) of the IPC (for raping a girl under 12 years of age) and sections 5 (J)(2) (making child pregnant) and 5 (L) (committing rape more than once) of POCSO Act, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO case
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp