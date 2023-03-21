Home Nation

India recorded 33 heat-related deaths in 2022, none in 2023 yet

In 2019, 215 heat-related deaths were reported, with Bihar reporting as many as 121 deaths. This was followed by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with 42 and 29 heat-related deaths respectively. 

Published: 21st March 2023 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Mercury, heat, high temperature

For representational purpose

By Kavita bajeli datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 30 deaths were reported in India due to heat-related illness in 2022, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.No heat-related deaths have been reported in 2023, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

Of the 33 heat-related deaths reported in 2022, 27 were from Maharashtra. Three were from Odisha, two were from Telangana and one was from Andhra Pradesh.

Pawar said the ministry had released a National Action plan on heat-related illness in 2021. This document provides guidance to manage severe heat-related illnesses in terms of clinical management, health facility preparedness and surveillance of heat-related illnesses. 

Based on the guiding principle of the National Action Plan, 18 states have prepared action plans for heat-related illnesses. 

ALSO READ | Nine Indian states among top 50 regions facing climate change risk

The Union Health Ministry has started collecting data on morbidity and mortality due to heat-related illness through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) from heat-vulnerable states/union territories since 2015, the minister said in an answer to another written question. 

As per the data shared by the minister, many states have not reported heat-related deaths.

While in 2018, 25 deaths were recorded; in 2019, 215 deaths were reported, with Bihar reporting as many as 121 deaths, followed by Telangana (42) and Andhra Pradesh (29).

In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, not many states reported heat-related deaths. The only states that shared the information were Kashmir, where two people died due to heat-related illness, followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu region where one death each was recorded.

In 2021, when Covid-19 was at its peak in India, none of the states shared the information. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat related deaths
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp