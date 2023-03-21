India recorded 33 heat-related deaths in 2022, none in 2023 yet
In 2019, 215 heat-related deaths were reported, with Bihar reporting as many as 121 deaths. This was followed by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with 42 and 29 heat-related deaths respectively.
NEW DELHI: Over 30 deaths were reported in India due to heat-related illness in 2022, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.No heat-related deaths have been reported in 2023, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said.
Of the 33 heat-related deaths reported in 2022, 27 were from Maharashtra. Three were from Odisha, two were from Telangana and one was from Andhra Pradesh.
Pawar said the ministry had released a National Action plan on heat-related illness in 2021. This document provides guidance to manage severe heat-related illnesses in terms of clinical management, health facility preparedness and surveillance of heat-related illnesses.
Based on the guiding principle of the National Action Plan, 18 states have prepared action plans for heat-related illnesses.
The Union Health Ministry has started collecting data on morbidity and mortality due to heat-related illness through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) from heat-vulnerable states/union territories since 2015, the minister said in an answer to another written question.
As per the data shared by the minister, many states have not reported heat-related deaths.
While in 2018, 25 deaths were recorded; in 2019, 215 deaths were reported, with Bihar reporting as many as 121 deaths, followed by Telangana (42) and Andhra Pradesh (29).
In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, not many states reported heat-related deaths. The only states that shared the information were Kashmir, where two people died due to heat-related illness, followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu region where one death each was recorded.
In 2021, when Covid-19 was at its peak in India, none of the states shared the information.