Most Indians want dentists to display price list of procedures, says survey

Three of four Indians surveyed on oral care want a mandatory price list by dentists of standard procedures like tooth filling and root canals to maintain transparency.

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, India’s leading community social media platform, found a massive disparity in treatment costs that varies among dentists, confusing patients. 

The survey found that one in three Indians pay over Rs 3,000 for a tooth filling, with prices ranging from Rs 100-6,000 per tooth. Meanwhile, one in three patients paid over Rs 10,000 for a root canal with prices ranging between Rs 500-15,000. 

Over 36,000 people were surveyed in 317 Indian districts. While 62 per cent were men, 38 per cent were women. Around  41 per cent were from tier 1 cities, 33 per cent from tier 2 and 26 per cent from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

“The survey validates the price uncertainty and transparency issue raised by many people on LocalCircles when it comes to dental services in India,” Sachin Taparia, Founder of LocalCircles, told this paper.

“With such huge variations in prices of services like tooth filling and root canal treatment, people are keen that the government makes upfront price disclosure mandatory at least for commonly availed services. This will increase consumer trust,” he added.

He said while dentists would find the government mandate uncomfortable, it will likely increase consumer confidence and encourage people to avail of dental treatment as prevention.

