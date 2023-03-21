Home Nation

Rain spoils harvested Rabi crop in Madhya Pradesh

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | Express)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Damage to standing and newly harvested Rabi crop by repeated spells of unseasonal rain and hailstorm has emerged a major political issue in Madhya Pradesh, where next assembly polls are just seven months away. 

Opposition Congress MLAs staged walk-out in the Vidhan Sabha, just when the Zero Hour began on Monday. Led by the leader of opposition (LoP) Dr Govind Singh, the Congress members staged the walk-out over two issues, including damage caused to crops in various parts of the state by destructive weather and alleged leaks of state board’s Class X and XII exam question papers.

“Around 13-14 districts have been worst hit by the rain and hailstorm, including Datia in Gwalior-Chambal region,” Singh said. Meanwhile, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a high-level meeting in Bhopal on Monday, over the damage to standing and harvested crops.

