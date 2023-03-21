Home Nation

Rajasthan Assembly passes Right to Health Bill

The bill gives every Rajasthan resident the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment of requisite fee or charges".

Published: 21st March 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Right to Health Bill protests in Rajasthan

Police use water cannons to disperse doctors protesting against the Rajasthan Right to Health Bill, at Statue Circle in Jaipur, on March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid continuing protests by private doctors, the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that gives people the right to free emergency treatment at government hospitals and privately-run establishments.

The Rajasthan Right to Health Bill, 2022 was passed by voice vote.

The bill gives every Rajasthan resident the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment of requisite fee or charges" by any public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres.

After emergency care, stabilisation and referral of the patient, if they do not pay the requisite charges, the government will reimburse the health care provider.

Replying during a debate, Health Minister Parsardi Lal Meena said the bill looks after the interests of the public.

Commenting on the agitation by private doctors, the minister said all suggestions, including those from the doctors, in the select committee report have been accepted.

"The doctors are agitating despite their suggestions being accepted. This is not justified. They are demanding withdrawal of the bill, is it justified?" he asked.

After his reply, the House passed the bill by voice vote.

The bill was introduced in September but sent to the select committee.

The committee submitted its report and the bill was amended accordingly.

The amended bill was passed on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan assembly Rajasthan Right to Health Bill
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp