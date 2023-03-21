Rajasthan Assembly passes Right to Health Bill

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid continuing protests by private doctors, the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that gives people the right to free emergency treatment at government hospitals and privately-run establishments.

The Rajasthan Right to Health Bill, 2022 was passed by voice vote.

The bill gives every Rajasthan resident the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment of requisite fee or charges" by any public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres.

After emergency care, stabilisation and referral of the patient, if they do not pay the requisite charges, the government will reimburse the health care provider.

Replying during a debate, Health Minister Parsardi Lal Meena said the bill looks after the interests of the public.

Commenting on the agitation by private doctors, the minister said all suggestions, including those from the doctors, in the select committee report have been accepted.

"The doctors are agitating despite their suggestions being accepted. This is not justified. They are demanding withdrawal of the bill, is it justified?" he asked.

After his reply, the House passed the bill by voice vote.

The bill was introduced in September but sent to the select committee.

The committee submitted its report and the bill was amended accordingly.

The amended bill was passed on Tuesday.

