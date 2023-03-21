Home Nation

Rajasthan cops go after doctors protesting health bill

The police used force to disperse a group of private hospital operators and doctors who were protesting against the Right to Health Bill on Monday in Jaipur.

Published: 21st March 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel lathi charge during a protest by doctors against Rajasthan's Right to Health Bill in Jaipur,  March 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The police used force to disperse a group of private hospital operators and doctors who were protesting against the Right to Health Bill on Monday in Jaipur.

More than 2,400 private hospital operators and doctors from across the state had gathered in Jaipur to demonstrate against the proposed bill. The  Rajasthan Right to Health Bill seeks to give the residents of the state the right to avail of free healthcare services from hospitals, clinics and laboratories. This will include private establishments also.

Private doctors and administrators had planned to march towards the Vidhan Sabha, but the police stopped them. The doctors then sat on a dharna on the road. The situation soon turned violent when the protestors began removing police barricades. 

The police then resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd which had swelled to a few thousand by then. It caused injuries to some doctors. Protestors also alleged that the police misbehaved with female doctors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Health Bill
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp