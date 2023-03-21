Rajasthan cops go after doctors protesting health bill

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The police used force to disperse a group of private hospital operators and doctors who were protesting against the Right to Health Bill on Monday in Jaipur.

More than 2,400 private hospital operators and doctors from across the state had gathered in Jaipur to demonstrate against the proposed bill. The Rajasthan Right to Health Bill seeks to give the residents of the state the right to avail of free healthcare services from hospitals, clinics and laboratories. This will include private establishments also.

Private doctors and administrators had planned to march towards the Vidhan Sabha, but the police stopped them. The doctors then sat on a dharna on the road. The situation soon turned violent when the protestors began removing police barricades.

The police then resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd which had swelled to a few thousand by then. It caused injuries to some doctors. Protestors also alleged that the police misbehaved with female doctors.

JAIPUR: The police used force to disperse a group of private hospital operators and doctors who were protesting against the Right to Health Bill on Monday in Jaipur. More than 2,400 private hospital operators and doctors from across the state had gathered in Jaipur to demonstrate against the proposed bill. The Rajasthan Right to Health Bill seeks to give the residents of the state the right to avail of free healthcare services from hospitals, clinics and laboratories. This will include private establishments also. Private doctors and administrators had planned to march towards the Vidhan Sabha, but the police stopped them. The doctors then sat on a dharna on the road. The situation soon turned violent when the protestors began removing police barricades. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police then resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd which had swelled to a few thousand by then. It caused injuries to some doctors. Protestors also alleged that the police misbehaved with female doctors.