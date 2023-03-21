RSS shakhas up by 337 since BJP’s win in ’22 Guj Assembly elections

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has benefited from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)’s historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections. According to Gujarat RSS data, there were 1,334 Sangh branches in the state in 2022, which increased to 1,671 in 2023, representing an increase of 337 branches. In Gujarat’s 2022 elections, the BJP won a record-breaking 156 seats.

According to a press release from the Gujarat RSS, “While work has increased across the nation, work has also increased in Gujarat province. There were 1,334 Sangh Shakhas (branches) in the state in 2022, which climbed to 1,671 in 2023, which clearly indicates an increase of 334 branches.”

Political analyst Dilip Patel said: “For years, Gujarat has been the Sangh’s ‘experimental school’. The Sangh has been very active in the Gujarat assembly elections, and when anyone wants a ticket in Gujarat, the Sangh oversees the entire process, from his background to the effect of giving him a ticket.”

“Also, this time, if you look at B L Santosh, who comes from the Sangh and is the National General Secretary of the BJP, he has provided a successful operation from the process of issuing tickets to cutting the tickets of ministers.

In short, people have started to feel that now if they want a ticket or want to win the election on the BJP banner, they have to seek a blessing from RSS, obviously, this will affect the popularity of the Sangh and people will turn more towards the Sangh,” he added.

