UP power dept officer dismissed for having a picture of 'idol' Osama bin Laden in his office   

The inquiry found that Gautam used to call the slain Al-Qaeda chief his idol and put up a picture of him in his office.

Osama bin Laden

Osama bin Laden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A sub-divisional officer (SDO) in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been dismissed from service for allegedly putting up a picture of terrorist Osama bin Laden in his office, a senior official said on Tuesday.

UPPCL chairman M Devraj ordered the termination of Ravindra Prakash Gautam after a recommendation to this effect was made following an inquiry.

The inquiry found that Gautam used to call the slain Al-Qaeda chief his idol and put up a picture of him in his office, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam MD Amit Kishore told PTI.

The SDO was dismissed from service on Monday.

According to a senior departmental officer, Gautam had put up the picture when he was posted in Kayamganj subdivision-II of Farrukhabad district in June 2022.

After a video clip of his office room went viral, the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam suspended the SDO and initiated an investigation.

A report from Farrukhabad quoting electricity department employees stated that Gautam used to idolise Bin Laden as he was an engineer by degree.
 

