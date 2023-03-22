Home Nation

Budget session impasse: Oppn unites and protests in House

All-party meet called by Speaker fails to resolve deadlock over Adani issue as Oppn demands JPC probe and BJP insists on Rahul apology on democracy remark

Published: 22nd March 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition parties protest while demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue during Budget Session at Parliament House in New Delhi, on Tuesday | PTI

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the stalemate in Parliament continued for the sixth day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held an all party meeting on Tuesday and requested both the Opposition and the ruling party to allow the smooth functioning of the House. 

However, the meeting failed to made any headway consensus, said sources. While the Opposition is insisting on a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue, the government and BJP insists on an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘democracy under attack’ remarks in London. 

According to sources familiar with the developments, the Speaker asked both sides to set aside their demands and allow the House to function. Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who attended the meeting, conveyed to the Speaker that they won’t climb down from the demand for a JPC probe and the matter will be discussed in the Opposition parties ‘ meeting, which is usually held every morning before the session.

Meanwhile, most of the Opposition parties did not attend a meeting of the floor leaders called by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. After both the Houses were adjourned till 2 pm, Opposition MPs from 17 parties staged an unprecedented protest in the corridors of the first floor of Parliament House reiterating their demand of a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Chanting slogans, leaders from the Congress, DMK, Left parties, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Aam Aadmi Party and others took part in the protest.  While many were holding placards which read ‘Modi-Adani are brothers and they sold the country’, they also hung a banner with images of PM Modi and Adani from the first floor of the building.

Ever since the second leg of the Budget session began a week ago, both Houses are in turmoil due to continuous disruption by members from the Opposition as well as the ruling party. Opposition leaders allege that it is for the first time in the history of parliamentary democracy in India that the ruling party was obstructing the business of the House. 

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Piyush Goyal is accusing Opposition of boycotting meeting called by RS chairman. This is from the Leader of the House who got his MPs to prevent LoP Khargeji ji from speaking twice after Chairman had permitted him. Silencing of LoP is also an issue quite apart from the JPC on Adani,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp