Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan visits rain-ravaged districts, announces sops for farmers in MP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit Ground Zero on Tuesday to take stock of Rabi crop damage by untimely rains-hailstorms and meet the weather-beaten farmers. He toured villages in Vidisha (one of the worst hit districts of central MP) ad Sagar district of Bundelkhad region.

Vidisha for long has been considered Chouhan’s political ‘karmbhoomi,’ as he had represented the Vidisha parliamentary constituency five times in a row, before becoming the state’s CM in 2005. While making a series of announcements, the CM said the MP government will give a relief sum which is not available in any other state.

“I’m touring villages of Vidisha and later Sagar districts. I may not be able to physically reach the agricultural fields of every farmer, but the BJP government and I stand firmly with thousands of farmers hit by the hailstorms and untimely rains across the state. The crop damage of every farmer will be surveyed with human approach. Farmers who’ve lost over 50% crop (all Rabi and horticultural crops) will get Rs 32,000 per hectare in addition to the compensation under the crop insurance scheme,” Chouhan announced.

“The Rs 32,000 per hectare and compensation under crop insurance scheme will together compensate for the loss. Not only will agricultural loss be covered, but farmers who have lost livestock too will be duly compensated. Besides, damage to houses too will be taken care of. Every weather-beaten farmer who was preparing to marry daughters, will get Rs 56,000 under the Mukyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana,” the CM announced.

In further relief, Chouhan announced extending the loan recovery of affected farmers. “The interest on the outstanding loans will be paid by the government and it will also ensure that the farmers get zero percent interest loans for the next crop as well.” The CM also said that he has shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the information about untimely rains-hailstorms induced damage.

Key compensation

Farmers who’ve lost over 50% crop (all Rabi and horticultural crops) will get Rs 32,000 per hectare in addition to the compensation under the crop insurance scheme

Every weather-beaten farmer who was preparing to marry daughters, will get 56,000 under the Mukyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana

Extending the loan recovery, the interest on the outstanding loans will be paid by the government and it will also ensure that the farmers get zero percent interest loans for the next crop

Farmers who have lost livestock too will be duly compensated

