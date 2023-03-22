Man arrested for assaulting sanitation worker, hurling casteist abuse in Pune  

By PTI

PUNE: A man has been arrested in Nigdi area near here for allegedly assaulting a woman sanitation worker and hurling casteist slurs, police said on Wednesday.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered, he said.

The 42-year-old woman works at a transport firm owned by the accused's brother.

As per the First Information Report, on Tuesday, when she demanded her salary for three months from the accused, he asked her to accept online payment.

"When the woman insisted on cash payment, he asked her to demand salary from the person who had hired her and hurled abuse and casteist slurs at her," the FIR read.

When the woman warned him not to hurl abuse and hit him with a broom, he hit her on the face many times.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

A probe is on.

