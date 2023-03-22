Power corridor: Dyspnea, fatigue, mental health issues in those who suffered from Covid

By Express News Service

Dyspnea, fatigue, mental health issues in those who suffered from Covid

Most people, who recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged after 30-60 days hospital stay, developed post-Covid symptoms like dyspnea, fatigue, and mental health issues, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. These findings were from a study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) among 8,042 participants during their first follow-up after their discharge, the MoS for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. ICMR has established a COVID clinical registry across the country to capture clinical treatment and outcomes of Covid-19. This information is only limited to hospitalised patients.

Medical tourism in India witnessed 66% rise in 2021

Foreign tourists travelling to India for medical tourism saw a 66 per cent rise in 2021, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In 2020, at the peak of Covid-19, 1.83 lakh tourists came for medical treatment. The number went up to 3.04 lakh in 2021, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply India has been ranked at the 10th position in Medical Tourism Index for 2020-2021 out of 46 destinations of the world by the Medical Tourism Association. The Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism in 2022.

2022 recorded 33 deaths due to heat-related issues

Over 30 deaths were reported in India due to heat related illness in 2022, the RS was informed on Tuesday. So far, no deaths due to heat related illness has been reported in the country, MoS for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said. In 2022, 33 deaths due to heat-related illness were reported of which 27 were from Maharashtra, followed by Odisha (3), Telangana (2) and Andhra Pradesh (1). Pawar said the ministry has released a National Action Plan on heat related illness in 2021 providing guidance to manage severe heat-related illnesses including clinical management, health facility preparedness and surveillance of heat

related illnesses.

Indigenously developed HPV vaccine likely to be introduced in universal prog

The government on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine may be considered for introduction in the Universal Immunisation programme (UIP) as a two-dose regimen for adolescent girls aged 9-14 years. “The indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine may be considered for introduction in the UIP as a two-dose regimen as indicated in the product insert. Immunization of boys is recommended once 80 per cent routine immunization coverage is achieved in girls,” Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Kavita Bajeli-Datt

