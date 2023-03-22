Home Nation

UP: Two cops suspended after molestation victim ends life 

The victim left behind a two-page suicide note giving a chilling account of what had happened to her and held Kundarki police responsible for her death.

Published: 22nd March 2023 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

In this representational image, students of Mount Carmel college stage an anti-rape protest in Bengaluru.| (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

MORADABAD: Two cops of the Kundarki police station here were suspended on the charge of negligence of duty after an alleged molestation victim ended her life holding the force responsible for her death in a suicide note, an official said on Wednesday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) identified the personnel as Kundarki police station in-charge Lalit Chaudhary and Sub Inspector (SI) Sachin Malik.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shalabh Mathur has ordered an inquiry by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sreesh Chandra of Sambhal into the incident.

On March 8, the family of the girl filed a complaint with the police alleging that one Vikesh along with his three friends had molested and threatened to kill her.

Unhappy over the functioning of the police, the girl consumed some poisonous substance on Sunday and died during treatment at a private hospital in the early hours of Monday, police sources said.

She left behind a two-page suicide note giving a chilling account of what had happened to her and held Kundarki police responsible for her death, following which the Moradabad SSP put two policemen under suspension.

Accused Vikesh and his accomplice were arrested and sent to jail earlier.

Two more accused, Hargyan Singh and Bablu were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The SSP handed over the command of Kundarki police station to Dilari police station in-charge Sunil Kumar.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, the security of the relatives and the house of the deceased has been increased.

On Tuesday, the workers of the Communist Party of India (CPI) met senior officials of the district in relation to the incident to complain about the role of the police and demanded stern action against all those responsible for the same.

