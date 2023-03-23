A lost gold ring and a debt paid off 55 years later

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: When these two friends met after five decades, one paid off a debt never asked for and acted like the champion that she is.

Former national discus throw champion Tayabun Nisha felt heavy at the burden of an almost weightless finger ring of her friend Julekha, lost way back in 1967 at their Dhai Ali Girls’ High School in Assam’s Sivasagar.

More than 55 years later, Tayabun traced Julekha and arranged a reunion to reclaim those golden years that far outweigh the little ring. She gave her friend an envelope containing Rs 12,000 – the value of the ring.

“We were possibly students of class 7 or 8. Julekha was from an affluent family and she would come to school wearing gold jewellery. One day, she lost her finger ring in the class,” Tayabun, the first Assamese woman athlete to represent India in several international events, said recalling the incident.

“I used to go to school early to play games in the field. Those days, we had to clean our classroom. So, while cleaning it the next morning, I found the ring Julekha lost. However, I didn’t return it for the fear that I might be accused of stealing it and took it home. In due course, my father died and we faced a lot of financial difficulties. Perhaps, it was then that the ring was sold off by my family,” Tayabun said.

As time rolled by, the two friends lost contacts with each other and Tayabun landed a job in the railways in the sports quota but she was mentally disturbed all along.

“I used to think that since I cannot return that very ring to her, I will give her its value when I meet her. I thought I can expiate that way,” Tayabun, who has retired from service, said.

“But I had no idea about her whereabouts. So, I sought the help of my sister. After talking to a whole lot of people, she learnt where Julekha lives. Once I got her number, I called her up to say I would visit her. When I met her (on Tuesday), I told her everything. She initially refused to accept the value that I gave for the ring,” Tayabun said.

She said she would not have got the peace of mind if she had failed to locate Julekha and pay off the debt.

The softspoken Julekha was equally overjoyed to meet Tayabun after decades. “I feel happy that she came. I almost forgot her but she remembered me,” Julekha said.

ALSO WATCH |

GUWAHATI: When these two friends met after five decades, one paid off a debt never asked for and acted like the champion that she is. Former national discus throw champion Tayabun Nisha felt heavy at the burden of an almost weightless finger ring of her friend Julekha, lost way back in 1967 at their Dhai Ali Girls’ High School in Assam’s Sivasagar. More than 55 years later, Tayabun traced Julekha and arranged a reunion to reclaim those golden years that far outweigh the little ring. She gave her friend an envelope containing Rs 12,000 – the value of the ring.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We were possibly students of class 7 or 8. Julekha was from an affluent family and she would come to school wearing gold jewellery. One day, she lost her finger ring in the class,” Tayabun, the first Assamese woman athlete to represent India in several international events, said recalling the incident. “I used to go to school early to play games in the field. Those days, we had to clean our classroom. So, while cleaning it the next morning, I found the ring Julekha lost. However, I didn’t return it for the fear that I might be accused of stealing it and took it home. In due course, my father died and we faced a lot of financial difficulties. Perhaps, it was then that the ring was sold off by my family,” Tayabun said. As time rolled by, the two friends lost contacts with each other and Tayabun landed a job in the railways in the sports quota but she was mentally disturbed all along. “I used to think that since I cannot return that very ring to her, I will give her its value when I meet her. I thought I can expiate that way,” Tayabun, who has retired from service, said. “But I had no idea about her whereabouts. So, I sought the help of my sister. After talking to a whole lot of people, she learnt where Julekha lives. Once I got her number, I called her up to say I would visit her. When I met her (on Tuesday), I told her everything. She initially refused to accept the value that I gave for the ring,” Tayabun said. She said she would not have got the peace of mind if she had failed to locate Julekha and pay off the debt. The softspoken Julekha was equally overjoyed to meet Tayabun after decades. “I feel happy that she came. I almost forgot her but she remembered me,” Julekha said. ALSO WATCH |