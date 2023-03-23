Big bangle saves girl as three teenagers sexually assault her classmate in Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: An oversized bangle saved a minor student from being gangraped but her classmate fell victim to sexual assault by a group of three in Malda district.

The spine-chilling incident, which came to light on Tuesday after police arrested the suspects, took place inside a junior school at Gazole. When the accused, all teenagers, were dragging two students of Class VI inside the empty classroom, they caught hold of one of the girl’s oversized bangle.

Using her presence of mind, the girl managed to free her palm through the bangle and ran away. The other girl was allegedly gangraped. After receiving a complaint from the victim’s mother, police launched a hunt and arrested the suspects. The district administration set up a three-member committee to probe into the incident. Sources in the police said the gruesome incident took place after school hours.

“The two girls were about to leave their classroom. Suddenly, three youths entered the room and blocked the exit door. They started dragging the two towards the rear portion of the classroom. When two of the suspects caught one girl, the other youth held the oversized bangle of the other girl and started dragging her. Before the culprit could hold her hand, she freed herself and ran away,’’ said an officer of Gazole police station. The police recorded the statement of the girl who managed to free herself and fled away.

