Home Nation

Big bangle saves girl as three teenagers sexually assault her classmate in Bengal

Sources in the police said the gruesome incident took place after the schools hours.

Published: 23rd March 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: An oversized bangle saved a minor student from being gangraped but her classmate fell victim to sexual assault by a group of three in Malda district.

The spine-chilling incident, which came to light on Tuesday after police arrested the suspects, took place inside a junior school at Gazole. When the accused, all teenagers, were dragging two students of Class VI inside the empty classroom, they caught hold of one of the girl’s oversized bangle.

Using her presence of mind, the girl managed to free her palm through the bangle and ran away. The other girl was allegedly gangraped. After receiving a complaint from the victim’s mother, police launched a hunt and arrested the suspects. The district administration set up a three-member committee to probe into the incident. Sources in the police said the gruesome incident took place after school hours.

“The two girls were about to leave their classroom. Suddenly, three youths entered the room and blocked the exit door. They started dragging the two towards the rear portion of the classroom. When two of the suspects caught one girl, the other youth held the oversized bangle of the other girl and started dragging her. Before the culprit could hold her hand, she freed herself and ran away,’’ said an officer of Gazole police station.  The police recorded the statement of the girl who managed to free herself and fled away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Gangrape Sexual Assault
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp