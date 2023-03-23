BJP appoints new state presidents for four states including Rajasthan

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday appointed new state chief of party for Bihar, Rajashthan, Odisha and Delhi, respectively with immediate effect. Samarat Chaudhary has been appointed as Bihar BJP President. He is the member of Bihar legislative council from the BJP. He joined the BJP from RJD.

Earlier, he had been the vice president of Bihar BJP in 2018. He had also been Minister of urban development and Housing Department in the state government. He is considered as an influential leader belonging to Kushwaha community which plays an important role in electoral politics of state.

Known as a vocal politician taking Opposition by hard on the floor of council on various issues, Chaudhary name was doing the rounds for a long time among others. In the same way, Virendra Sachdeva- who was acting president of Delhi BJP till now, has been confirmed president of Delhi BJP in full capacity.

Earlier, Sachdeva had also served the Delhi BJP as vice president. He is regarded as people’s politician with easy accessibility and availability for people to on all issues. The BJP also appointed CP Joshi-MP BJP, as the president of poll-bound Rajasthan ahead of polls. He has replaced Satish Poonia. He is MP from Chitorgarh.

Joshi started his career from ABVP. It is believed the Satish Punia will get a new role in the national politics. To consolidate the party in Odisha, the BJP also appointed Manmohan Samal as the Odisha BJP chief with immediate effect. He will replace the incumbent BJP chief in Odisha Samir Mohnaty.

