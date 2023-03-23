Home Nation

BJP appoints new state presidents for four states including Rajasthan

BJP appoints new state chief of party for Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi.

Published: 23rd March 2023 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday appointed new state chief of party for Bihar, Rajashthan, Odisha and Delhi, respectively with immediate effect. Samarat Chaudhary has been appointed as Bihar BJP President. He is the member of Bihar legislative council from the BJP. He joined the BJP from RJD.

Earlier, he had been the vice president of Bihar BJP in 2018. He had also been Minister of urban development and Housing Department in the state government. He is considered as an influential leader belonging to Kushwaha community which plays an important role in electoral politics of state.

Known as a vocal politician taking Opposition by hard on the floor of council on various issues, Chaudhary name was doing the rounds for a long time among others. In the same way, Virendra Sachdeva- who was acting president of Delhi BJP till now, has been confirmed president of Delhi BJP in full capacity. 

Earlier, Sachdeva had also served the Delhi BJP as vice president. He is regarded as people’s politician with easy accessibility and availability for people to on all issues. The BJP also appointed CP Joshi-MP BJP, as the president of poll-bound Rajasthan ahead of polls. He has replaced Satish Poonia. He is MP from Chitorgarh. 

Joshi started his career from ABVP. It is believed the Satish Punia will get a new role in the national politics. To consolidate the party in Odisha, the BJP also appointed Manmohan Samal as the Odisha BJP chief with immediate effect. He will replace the incumbent BJP chief in Odisha Samir Mohnaty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP RJD ABVP
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp