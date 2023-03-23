Home Nation

Centre comes up with guidelines to reduce human-wildlife conflict

The guidelines were developed under the Indo-German cooperation project on HWC mitigation.

Published: 23rd March 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tusker, elephant

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has released a series of guidelines to address human-wildlife conflict (HWC) in an effective and efficient manner. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav has released the 14 guidelines, which are advisory in nature, that aim to facilitate a common understanding among key stakeholders.

Recently, the ministry has shared detailed data on human-wildlife conflicts, which cause the deaths of humans. Data shows a rising trend of increasing HWC, with around 1,200 people dying in attacks by tigers and elephants across several states. In 2021, 57 human deaths were caused by tigers, which increased to 106 in 2022. Elephants caused 461 deaths in 2021, which increased to 534 in 2022. Out of the 14 guidelines, ten are specific to mitigating human conflict with elephants, gaurs, leopards, snakes, crocodiles, rhesus macaques, wild pigs, bears, blue bulls and blackbucks.

The other four guidelines are related to effective communication through different media, occupational and health and safety, crowd management in the conflict-related situation, and addressing health emergencies and potential health risks arising out of HCW. The guidelines were developed under the Indo-German cooperation project on HWC mitigation. They will be implemented by MoEFCC in collaboration with the forest departments of Karnataka, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The German government’s charity arm GIZ will also help in their implementation. The guidelines were prepared after hundreds of regional and national consultations with over 1600 participants between 2018-2022. They will be reviewed every five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wildlife Human-Wildlife Conflict
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp