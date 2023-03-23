Home Nation

Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Rajasthan among nine states to withdraw general consent to CBI: Centre

CBI needs consent from the respective state government for conducting an investigation in its jurisdiction, he informed the Rajya Sabha through a written reply.

Published: 23rd March 2023 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nine states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to probe cases, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

According to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needs consent from the respective state government for conducting an investigation in its jurisdiction, he informed the Rajya Sabha through a written reply.

In terms of the provision of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, general consent to the CBI has been granted by state governments for investigation of specified class of offences against specified categories of persons enabling the agency to register and investigate those specified matters, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Nine states -- Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal -- have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to investigate cases, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
consent to CBI states reject general consent to CBI
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp