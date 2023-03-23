Congress moves privilege motion against Rajnath for defaming Rahul in LS

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the tug of war between the ruling BJP and Opposition lawmakers continues in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Democracy’ remarks, the Congress party filed a notice for breach of privilege in Lok Sabha against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for allegedly making defamatory statements on Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore, in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla filed under Rule 222 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, said that he is serving the notice against Rajnath Singh for violating Rule 352 (vii) and Rule 353 during his address to the Lok Sabha on March 13.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore

“On 13.03.2023 (at 11 am), when the Parliament was called into session and the members were assembled in the House, Shri Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha and without offering any advance notice, made defamatory statements against Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament,” said Tagore in the letter.

He further pointed out that these defamatory statements made by the Union Minister were supported by unfounded allegations and have been repeated by several members of Parliament.

“Furthermore, what is alarming is the fact that such blatant character assassination on a Member of Parliament is not only being allowed but encouraged since Rahul Gandhi has not been given any opportunity to defend himself or refute the allegations raised against him."

In the letter, the Congress MP also reproduced the relevant portion of the speech made by Singh.

The Defence Minister in Lok Sabha said, “Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of Lok Sabha had gone to London and maligned the country’s image by saying that democracy is in peril. He also said that foreign powers should save India’s democracy. Rahul tried to hurt India’s honour and prestige.”

Tagore further said, “Rajnath Singh, while making the above-mentioned defamatory and undignified statements has neither provided any source from where he had gathered the information nor has he presented any documentary or likewise evidence to support his claims against Rahul Gandhi.”

“Therefore, Shri Rajnath Singh has clearly violated Rule 352 (ii) and Rule 353 of the L.S Rules and the matter has to be taken up for action against the said Member on priority,” said the notice.

Last week, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey sought the constitution of a special committee to consider the expulsion of Rahul Gandhi. In a counter move, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged derogatory remarks against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

‘Unfounded allegations’

Congress MP Manickam Tagore pointed out that the defamatory statements made by the Union Minister Rajnath Singh against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in Parliament were supported by unfounded allegations and have been repeated by several members of Parliament.

