Dehradun Diary: CM Dhami approves first sports university in Haldwani

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

First sports univ to come up in Haldwani

Uttarakhand’s first sports university will be set up in Haldwani. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given approval for the same. Along with this, he has also taken a decision regarding the making of acts and rules for the Sports University. The services of the Vice-Chancellor of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University will be taken as a subject expert. At the same time, Sports Minister Rekha Arya said that land will be identified around the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Haldwani. She said that the university will be built on about 100 acres, for which the District Magistrate has been asked to find land near the stadium.

Chief secy asks officials to promote eco-tourism

Chief Secretary Dr S S Sandhu, in a meeting with the District Magistrates and DFOs of Nainital, Pauri, Almora, Tehri and Chamoli districts, said to promote eco-tourism in the state and that considering the possibilities of eco-tourism, forest officers will have to play their role in the development of the state without harming the environment and forests beyond the regulatory mindset. In this meeting which was held on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Dr Sandhu said that all the districts have to work in this direction. Sandhu said that they should avoid concrete structures by making maximum use of natural materials to develop all the eco-tourism sites.

Forest Research Centre makes 1st health park

Uttarakhand Forest Research Centre has made a remarkable impact on the world with many achievements in the field of biodiversity. Under this, the research centre has prepared the country’s first public health park at Lalkuan Forest Research Center. More than 240 protected and extinct species of medicinal plants have been preserved in this health park. In this garden, people are also being given information about medicinal plants related to public health. Madan Singh Bisht, in charge of the Forest Research Center, said that under the Jayaka scheme, a public health park has been set up on about three hectares in Lalkuan Nursery.

Narendra Sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com

