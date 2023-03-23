Home Nation

'Dictator' BJP govt rattled, says Congress chief Kharge after Rahul gets two-year jail term

Rahul's sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, accusing the BJP of trying to frighten Rahul into silence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a court in Gujarat sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP government was rattled by the Opposition.

"Coward, dictator BJP government is rattled by Rahul Gandhi and the opposition because we are exposing their bad deeds by demanding JPC. Modi government has gone politically bankrupt. It sends ED, police and lodges cases against speeches. We will appeal in higher courts," Kharge tweeted.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Surat handed out the sentence to Rahul in a criminal defamation case.

ALSO READ | 'Modi surname' case: Rahul reacts to guilty verdict, quotes Gandhiji in tweet

However, the court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow the Congress leader to appeal in a higher court.

The Congress leader had made the ‘Modi surname” remark during an election rally in Karnataka in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election in 2019. Rahul had allegedly remarked “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname” during the rally.

Minutes after the court verdict, Rahul's sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, accusing the BJP of trying to frighten Rahul into silence.

"The whole machinery is trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhiji. My brother has never been afraid, has lived speaking the truth and will continue to speak the truth," she tweeted.

"Rahul Gandhi has always fought fearlessly against the authoritarian BJP regime. This coward govt can try all its dirty tactics, but they will not be able to silence us," tweeted AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, who is also a close confidant of Rahul.  

He added that the Congress has full faith in the judiciary. "But we will challenge this verdict, the truth will prevail!" he tweeted.

ALSO READ | Gehlot says judiciary under pressure, 'Modi surname' remark by Rahul was just 'political' comment

In Kerala, there was an outcry among Congres leaders over the verdict. KPCC president and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran said Rahul Gandhi knew no fear and cannot be silenced.

"The entire system has turned against Rahul Gandhi because of his uncompromising battle against the dark forces that have captured the nation's institutions. The constitution is our holy book and we will keep fighting. Daro mat!" Sudhakaran tweeted.

"Truth, honesty and goodness will prevail. Rahul Gandhi and Congress will continue to fight the dark forces. We believe in constitution and judiciary," said Kerala's leader of the opposition VD Satheesan.

