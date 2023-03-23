Good news for tipplers in Uttarakhand: License to be issued for opening bars in houses

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has made a historic change in its excise policy. It has chosen to show leniency towards liquor lovers. The new policy would enable the natives of the state to open an 'authorized personal bar' at his home. The government will charge excise duty from the person For this, each person will be allowed to keep 60 liters of IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) at home, which is equivalent to 80 bottles.

In view of the encouraging consumption of liquor in the state, the government has taken a unique initiative toward making it a strong revenue source. In the future, tipplers need not fear keeping excess alcohol at home.

According to the state excise department, "to keep more liquor in the house, a license will now have to be obtained".

Speaking to The New Indian Express, State Secretary Excise Harichandra Semwal said, "With the finalization of this policy, licensees will be able to keep 60 liters of English liquor (whisky, imported and Indian scotch, beer) in their house."

An annual fee of Rs 12,000 will have to be paid as a license fee. However, for this, the Excise Department will also take a guarantee of Rs 50,000 from the applicant.

"As of now, only 12 bottles i.e. up to nine litres of liquor are earmarked for keeping and transporting liquor at home," an excise department official told this newspaper.

"But, this time the excise policy provides for individual bar licenses"

According to the department, in this way, people will be able to keep more quantity of liquor of their choice in their homes.

The licensee will be able to keep only the liquor sold in the civil market in his house. Action will be taken if liquor is found sold in military canteens or other states from the licensee's house. Only a person who has been filing ITR for five years can apply for a licence. Applications will be made online and approved by the District Magistrate.

The excise department believes that "as tourism activities are increasing, large resorts are being built in hilly areas as well." Domestic and foreign guests come and stay here, but due to lack of good quality liquor in the mountains, they have to either be brought from far away or brought from outside. The department has reduced the licence fee for opening imported liquor shops for convenience.



The affidavit will include the following points:

- No youth or girl below the age of 21 years will enter the individual house bar

premises.

- Only liquor sold in civil will be allowed in the premises.

- Alcohol made in India and Indian Scotch will not be more than nine liters each.

Imported liquor can be kept only 18 liters i.e. two boxes.

- The amount of wine will be limited to one box.

- The amount of beer will be allowed to be kept at 15.6 liters.

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has made a historic change in its excise policy. It has chosen to show leniency towards liquor lovers. The new policy would enable the natives of the state to open an 'authorized personal bar' at his home. The government will charge excise duty from the person For this, each person will be allowed to keep 60 liters of IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) at home, which is equivalent to 80 bottles. In view of the encouraging consumption of liquor in the state, the government has taken a unique initiative toward making it a strong revenue source. In the future, tipplers need not fear keeping excess alcohol at home. According to the state excise department, "to keep more liquor in the house, a license will now have to be obtained". googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to The New Indian Express, State Secretary Excise Harichandra Semwal said, "With the finalization of this policy, licensees will be able to keep 60 liters of English liquor (whisky, imported and Indian scotch, beer) in their house." An annual fee of Rs 12,000 will have to be paid as a license fee. However, for this, the Excise Department will also take a guarantee of Rs 50,000 from the applicant. "As of now, only 12 bottles i.e. up to nine litres of liquor are earmarked for keeping and transporting liquor at home," an excise department official told this newspaper. "But, this time the excise policy provides for individual bar licenses" According to the department, in this way, people will be able to keep more quantity of liquor of their choice in their homes. The licensee will be able to keep only the liquor sold in the civil market in his house. Action will be taken if liquor is found sold in military canteens or other states from the licensee's house. Only a person who has been filing ITR for five years can apply for a licence. Applications will be made online and approved by the District Magistrate. The excise department believes that "as tourism activities are increasing, large resorts are being built in hilly areas as well." Domestic and foreign guests come and stay here, but due to lack of good quality liquor in the mountains, they have to either be brought from far away or brought from outside. The department has reduced the licence fee for opening imported liquor shops for convenience. The affidavit will include the following points: - No youth or girl below the age of 21 years will enter the individual house bar premises. - Only liquor sold in civil will be allowed in the premises. - Alcohol made in India and Indian Scotch will not be more than nine liters each. Imported liquor can be kept only 18 liters i.e. two boxes. - The amount of wine will be limited to one box. - The amount of beer will be allowed to be kept at 15.6 liters.