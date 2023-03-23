Home Nation

Haryana woman who harboured Amritpal, his associate nabbed: Police

Amritpal Singh, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

Published: 23rd March 2023 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of radical preacher and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police have arrested a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Kurukshetra district, an indication that the pro-Khalistan preacher might have fled Punjab.

In another development, Punjab police arrested a man who was allegedly part of the private security setup of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh.

Tejinder Singh Gill, a resident of Mangewal village in the Khanna area of Ludhiana district, was deputed to the security of Amritpal Singh.

Haryana Police said the woman has been nabbed from the Shahabad area.

ALSO READ | NSA order against radical preacher Amritpal Singh issued on Saturday: Police affidavit in HC

"We have nabbed the woman, Baljit Kaur, who harboured Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. The woman has been handed over to Punjab Police," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria told PTI over the phone.

Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of the radical preacher's aides.

Last week, Punjab Police launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Amritpal Singh, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amritpal Singh Khalistan Punjab police
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp