Hunt for Amritpal: Preacher’s NRI wife, mother questioned

Meanwhile, the motorcycle on which Amritpal fled from the gurdwara of Nangal Ambian village after changing into a trouser and a shirt has been recovered.

A file photo of radical preacher and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh. (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Wednesday questioned the mother and the UK-based wife of fugitive and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and also lodged a fresh case against the preacher for threatening, rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation on the basis of a complaint of the priest of a gurdwara.

Sources said that two DSPs questioned Amritpal’s family members at their house in their native village of Jallupur Khera near Amritsar. The radical preacher had married Kiran Deep Kaur, a British national, last month. She was reportedly questioned in connection with alleged foreign funding.

The Waris Punjab De chief reportedly came to a gurdwara near Jalandhar with his aides and spent there for about an hour.

Amritpal ate langar (community kitchen) at the gurdwara, then took a shirt and trousers from the granthi’s son, tied a pink turban and fled. The granthi’s son was to get married and the family had mistaken Amritpal and his associates as guests. Amritpal took the phone of the granthi and made some calls, sources said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jalandhar (Rural) Swarnadeep Singh said that a case was registered against Amritpal for threatening, rioting and extortion the granthi of the gurdwara.

