Home Nation

I have not come here as a British Governor to rule, but to serve as an Indian one: CP Radhakrishnan

He declared about his decision to visit villages of Jharkhand atleast 10 days in a month.

Published: 23rd March 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

CP Radhakrishnan, veteran politician from Tamil Nadu

CP Radhakrishnan, veteran politician from Tamil Nadu

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: "Modi ji has made me the Governor not to rule but to serve. I am not a British Governor to rule, but an Indian Governor to serve".

Talking to the media persons at Ghasipur in Dumka, the Governor said that he told PM that people will not come to Raj Bhavan, but Raj Bhavan will go to the people.

He declared about his decision to visit villages of Jharkhand atleast 10 days in a month. "I am told there are 4,354 Panchayat blocks in Jharkhand. During my tenure in the next five years, I will be visiting all these Panchayat blocks", the Governor said. Impressed by the social harmony in the region, the Governor promised that the district administration will provide all protection to the villagers. He also mentioned that his first agenda would be to provide primary education for children and discourage drop out rates.

“Education gives a lot of confidence in the minds of the people to compete with the world. My second agenda is health care, third is housing, fourth will be educational facilities,” the Governor said. The Governor told the villagers that he will revisit Santhal Pargana again in an year and promised them it's going to be a developed area very soon. 

He was also quite impressed with the handiwork of people and directed officials to encourage it more. He said on the morale of the people should be motivated and efforts should be made to improve their efficacy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CP Radhakrishnan Indian Governor
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp