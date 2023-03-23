I have not come here as a British Governor to rule, but to serve as an Indian one: CP Radhakrishnan

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: "Modi ji has made me the Governor not to rule but to serve. I am not a British Governor to rule, but an Indian Governor to serve".

Talking to the media persons at Ghasipur in Dumka, the Governor said that he told PM that people will not come to Raj Bhavan, but Raj Bhavan will go to the people.

He declared about his decision to visit villages of Jharkhand atleast 10 days in a month. "I am told there are 4,354 Panchayat blocks in Jharkhand. During my tenure in the next five years, I will be visiting all these Panchayat blocks", the Governor said. Impressed by the social harmony in the region, the Governor promised that the district administration will provide all protection to the villagers. He also mentioned that his first agenda would be to provide primary education for children and discourage drop out rates.

“Education gives a lot of confidence in the minds of the people to compete with the world. My second agenda is health care, third is housing, fourth will be educational facilities,” the Governor said. The Governor told the villagers that he will revisit Santhal Pargana again in an year and promised them it's going to be a developed area very soon.

He was also quite impressed with the handiwork of people and directed officials to encourage it more. He said on the morale of the people should be motivated and efforts should be made to improve their efficacy.

RANCHI: "Modi ji has made me the Governor not to rule but to serve. I am not a British Governor to rule, but an Indian Governor to serve". Talking to the media persons at Ghasipur in Dumka, the Governor said that he told PM that people will not come to Raj Bhavan, but Raj Bhavan will go to the people. He declared about his decision to visit villages of Jharkhand atleast 10 days in a month. "I am told there are 4,354 Panchayat blocks in Jharkhand. During my tenure in the next five years, I will be visiting all these Panchayat blocks", the Governor said. Impressed by the social harmony in the region, the Governor promised that the district administration will provide all protection to the villagers. He also mentioned that his first agenda would be to provide primary education for children and discourage drop out rates.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Education gives a lot of confidence in the minds of the people to compete with the world. My second agenda is health care, third is housing, fourth will be educational facilities,” the Governor said. The Governor told the villagers that he will revisit Santhal Pargana again in an year and promised them it's going to be a developed area very soon. He was also quite impressed with the handiwork of people and directed officials to encourage it more. He said on the morale of the people should be motivated and efforts should be made to improve their efficacy.