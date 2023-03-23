IAF signs Rs 3,700 crore indigenous defence equipment contract with BEL

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the intent to induct indigenous defence equipment to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Ministry of Defence (MoD), on Thursday signed two separate contracts with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), at a total cost of over Rs 3,700 crore.

The IAF in a statement said, “The first contract, worth over Rs 2,800 crore, pertains to the supply of Medium Power Radars (MPR) ‘Arudhra’ for the Indian Air Force. The second contract, at an overall cost of approx. Rs 950 crore, relates to 129 DR-118 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR).”

The inductions will enhance the surveillance, detection, tracking & electronic warfare capabilities of the force, IAF said. BEL is a defence PSU involved primarily in manufacturing defence electronics.

Both projects are under Buy {Indian – IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)} category. These will help to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

As per the IAF the Arudhra radar has been indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be manufactured by BEL. Its successful trials have already been conducted by the Indian Air Force. “It is a 4D multi-function phased array radar with electronic steering in both azimuth and elevation for surveillance, detection and tracking of aerial targets. The system will have target identification based on interrogations from co-located Identification Friend or Foe system.” added the IAF.

Elaborating on the Radar Warning Receivers (DR-118) the Air Force added that it will “considerably enhance the Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities of Su-30 MKI aircraft. Majority of sub-assemblies and parts will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers.”

The projects will act as a catalyst for development of manufacturing capability in the industrial ecosystem.

According to the IAF, the projects will boost and encourage active participation of Indian Electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs. Also, it will generate employment of approx. two lakh man-days over a period of three and half years.



