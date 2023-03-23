Home Nation

IAF signs Rs 3,700 crore indigenous defence equipment contract with BEL

The inductions will enhance the surveillance, detection, tracking & electronic warfare capabilities of the force, IAF said.

Published: 23rd March 2023 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

An indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) before being formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Jodhpur.

In this October, 2022 image, an indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) before being formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Jodhpur. (Photo |PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the intent to induct indigenous defence equipment to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Ministry of Defence (MoD), on Thursday signed two separate contracts with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), at a total cost of over Rs 3,700 crore.

The IAF in a statement said, “The first contract, worth over Rs 2,800 crore, pertains to the supply of Medium Power Radars (MPR) ‘Arudhra’ for the Indian Air Force. The second contract, at an overall cost of approx. Rs 950 crore, relates to 129 DR-118 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR).”

The inductions will enhance the surveillance, detection, tracking & electronic warfare capabilities of the force, IAF said. BEL is a defence PSU involved primarily in manufacturing defence electronics.

Both projects are under Buy {Indian – IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)} category. These will help to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

 As per the IAF the Arudhra radar has been indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be manufactured by BEL. Its successful trials have already been conducted by the Indian Air Force. “It is a 4D multi-function phased array radar with electronic steering in both azimuth and elevation for surveillance, detection and tracking of aerial targets. The system will have target identification based on interrogations from co-located Identification Friend or Foe system.” added the IAF.

Elaborating on the Radar Warning Receivers (DR-118) the Air Force added that it will “considerably enhance the Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities of Su-30 MKI aircraft. Majority of sub-assemblies and parts will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers.” 

The projects will act as a catalyst for development of manufacturing capability in the industrial ecosystem.

According to the IAF, the projects will boost and encourage active participation of Indian Electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs. Also, it will generate employment of approx. two lakh man-days over a period of three and half years.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force IAF Bharat Electronics Limited
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp