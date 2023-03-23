Home Nation

In a first, physicists detect neutrinos created by particle collider

The discovery could also provide a window on distant parts of the universe by shedding light on cosmic neutrinos that travel large distances and collide with the Earth.

Published: 23rd March 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Physicists have detected neutrinos created by a particle collider, where two beams of particles smash together at extremely high energy. The scientists, led by the University of California, Irvine (UCI), US, have claimed it to be a “scientific first.”

According to them, the discovery is expected to deepen scientists’ understanding of neutrinos, subatomic particles that also play a key role in the process that makes stars burn. “We’ve discovered neutrinos from a brand-new source—particle colliders,” said UCI particle physicist and FASER Collaboration Co-Spokesman Jonathan Feng, who initiated the project, which involves over 80 researchers at UCI and 21 partner institutions.

The discovery could also provide a window into distant parts of the universe by shedding light on cosmic neutrinos that travel large distances and collide with the Earth. “They can tell us about deep space in ways we can’t learn otherwise,” said Jamie Boyd, a particle physicist at CERN.

“These very high-energy neutrinos in the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) are important for understanding really exciting observations in particle astrophysics,” said Boyd. Brian Petersen, a particle physicist at CERN, announced the results on Sunday on behalf of FASER in Italy.

The results are the latest from the Forward Search Experiment, or FASER, a particle detector designed and built by an international group of physicists and installed at CERN, the European Council for Nuclear Research in Geneva, Switzerland. There, FASER detects particles produced by CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. Neutrinos, which were first spotted in 1956, were co-discovered by the late UCI physicist and Nobel laureate Frederick Reines and are the most abundant particle in the cosmos.

Since the groundbreaking work of Reines and others like Hank Sobel, UCI professor of physics & astronomy, the majority of neutrinos studied by physicists have been low-energy neutrinos. But the neutrinos detected by FASER are the highest energy ever produced in a lab and are similar to the neutrinos found when deep-space particles trigger dramatic particle showers in our atmosphere. “Neutrinos were very important for establishing the standard model of particle physics,” said Boyd. “But no neutrino produced at a collider had ever been detected by an experiment,” said Boyd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hadron Collider Cern Super Collider Neutrino Particle Collider
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp