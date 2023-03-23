Jharkhand CM Soren expresses displeasure over Rahul's conviction, decries lack of freedom of speech

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Expressing his displeasure over conviction of Rahul Gandhi by a Surat court over his remarks about the "Modi surname," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that non-BJP governments are being targeted under a conspiracy which is a cause of concern for democracy and politics in the country.

Targeting the rivals while replying on the issue of recruitment rules in Jharkhand Assembly, Soren said that there is no freedom of speech in the Country.

Soren said the "air" BJP has spread outside the country they are afraid that someone might go and poke a needle into the balloon (of lies).

“Despite having full faith in the judicial system, I disagree with the decision of sentencing @Mr Rahul Gandhi. Non-BJP governments and leaders are being made victims of conspiracies. This is a matter of concern for the democracy and politics of the country,” said Soren on his twitter handle. But there is no clout of money power in front of democracy, he added.

Soren added that “Mother of Democracy Ko Father of Power Ne Kuchal Dala Hai….(Father of Power had mowed down the mother of democracy).” There is no freedom of speech in the country and those exercising the freedom are being jailed, he said.

On recruitment rules, while referring to the 1932 Khatiyan-based local policy, Soren demanded the opposition to make clear their stand first as to whom do they want to give the jobs. Whether to those who are Adivasi-Moolwasi of this state or those who have come from outside? Alleging that the BJP does not want that the Adivasi-Moolwasi of this state are given jobs, the Soren said that the recruitment rules his government had formulated aimed at giving class III and IV jobs only to the locals, but what the BJP people did with it, is not hidden from anyone.

“If BJP is really a well-wisher of Jharkhand, then they should clear their stand. As far as I remember, Raghubar Das Government had formulated a domicile policy with 1985 as cut-off date, why they did not oppose it? The then minister Chadraprakash Chaudhary was heading the committee, who has now questioning why 1932 was not made cut off for deciding the domicile of a person,” said Soren. It is a very strange situation, when they bring recruitment policy, the BJP stands in its opposition and if they do not bring it, they start questioning, he added.

Soren said that they want to give class III and IV jobs to the locals only, but the BJP is opposing it. But, they will keep their efforts to bring domicile policy on the basis of 1932 land records, he said.

Reiterating his commitment to enacting 1932 Khatiyan-based local policy again in the state, he maintained: “1932 Hamara Tha, Hai aur Rahega”.

RANCHI: Expressing his displeasure over conviction of Rahul Gandhi by a Surat court over his remarks about the "Modi surname," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that non-BJP governments are being targeted under a conspiracy which is a cause of concern for democracy and politics in the country. Targeting the rivals while replying on the issue of recruitment rules in Jharkhand Assembly, Soren said that there is no freedom of speech in the Country. Soren said the "air" BJP has spread outside the country they are afraid that someone might go and poke a needle into the balloon (of lies). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Despite having full faith in the judicial system, I disagree with the decision of sentencing @Mr Rahul Gandhi. Non-BJP governments and leaders are being made victims of conspiracies. This is a matter of concern for the democracy and politics of the country,” said Soren on his twitter handle. But there is no clout of money power in front of democracy, he added. Soren added that “Mother of Democracy Ko Father of Power Ne Kuchal Dala Hai….(Father of Power had mowed down the mother of democracy).” There is no freedom of speech in the country and those exercising the freedom are being jailed, he said. On recruitment rules, while referring to the 1932 Khatiyan-based local policy, Soren demanded the opposition to make clear their stand first as to whom do they want to give the jobs. Whether to those who are Adivasi-Moolwasi of this state or those who have come from outside? Alleging that the BJP does not want that the Adivasi-Moolwasi of this state are given jobs, the Soren said that the recruitment rules his government had formulated aimed at giving class III and IV jobs only to the locals, but what the BJP people did with it, is not hidden from anyone. “If BJP is really a well-wisher of Jharkhand, then they should clear their stand. As far as I remember, Raghubar Das Government had formulated a domicile policy with 1985 as cut-off date, why they did not oppose it? The then minister Chadraprakash Chaudhary was heading the committee, who has now questioning why 1932 was not made cut off for deciding the domicile of a person,” said Soren. It is a very strange situation, when they bring recruitment policy, the BJP stands in its opposition and if they do not bring it, they start questioning, he added. Soren said that they want to give class III and IV jobs to the locals only, but the BJP is opposing it. But, they will keep their efforts to bring domicile policy on the basis of 1932 land records, he said. Reiterating his commitment to enacting 1932 Khatiyan-based local policy again in the state, he maintained: “1932 Hamara Tha, Hai aur Rahega”.