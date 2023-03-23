Home Nation

Khalistani supporters along with Kashmiri separatists protest across London

Khalistani protestors stood outside the BBC office in London and urged them to release the documentary that shows PM Modi in poor light.

Published: 23rd March 2023 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of radical preacher and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh. (Photo | ANI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Khalistani protestors went all out in London to not just express their solidarity with the separatist leader, Amritpal Singh, who they believe is already arrested, but also urged the BBC to release the controversial documentary that had derogatory segments against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. They were joined by Kashmiri separatists supporters too.

Khalistani protestors stood outside the BBC office in London and urged them to release the documentary that shows PM Modi in poor light. Rehana Ali, a Kashmiri separatist leader too stood with the Khalistani supporters and urged for the release of the documentary.

Meanwhile, Khalistani supporters also protested outside the Indian High Commission (IHC) in London, amidst high security. Anti-India sloganeering was also heard outside a Gurudwara in Southall where a fellow Indian who objected was heckled.

ALSO WATCH |

Meanwhile, the IHC in London had put a large flag over the raised Indian flag covering the façade of the IHC.

The Indian High Commissioner to London had earlier on Wednesday, dispelled the rumours that were being spread in London about the situation in Punjab.

``The situation is India is normal and is safe for travel from the UK. There is no truth to sensational lies and the situation back home is safe,’’ said Vikram Doraiswami, India’s High Commissioner to London.

Meanwhile, in India security barriers outside the British High Commission and the British High Commissioners residence were removed. No official reason was given regarding this.

``We do not comment on security matters,’’ said a British High Commission spokesperson. The British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, was travelling so wasn’t available for sharing a comment.

However, two days back when the Indian flag was removed by a Khalistani protestor in IHC London, HC Alex condemned the act and called it disgraceful.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run. The police have released seven pictures of his possible new looks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khalistani protestor Amritpal Singh BBC Indian High Commission
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp