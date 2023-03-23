Khalistani supporters along with Kashmiri separatists protest across London

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Khalistani protestors went all out in London to not just express their solidarity with the separatist leader, Amritpal Singh, who they believe is already arrested, but also urged the BBC to release the controversial documentary that had derogatory segments against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. They were joined by Kashmiri separatists supporters too.

Khalistani protestors stood outside the BBC office in London and urged them to release the documentary that shows PM Modi in poor light. Rehana Ali, a Kashmiri separatist leader too stood with the Khalistani supporters and urged for the release of the documentary.

Meanwhile, Khalistani supporters also protested outside the Indian High Commission (IHC) in London, amidst high security. Anti-India sloganeering was also heard outside a Gurudwara in Southall where a fellow Indian who objected was heckled.

ALSO WATCH |

Meanwhile, the IHC in London had put a large flag over the raised Indian flag covering the façade of the IHC.

The Indian High Commissioner to London had earlier on Wednesday, dispelled the rumours that were being spread in London about the situation in Punjab.

``The situation is India is normal and is safe for travel from the UK. There is no truth to sensational lies and the situation back home is safe,’’ said Vikram Doraiswami, India’s High Commissioner to London.

Meanwhile, in India security barriers outside the British High Commission and the British High Commissioners residence were removed. No official reason was given regarding this.

``We do not comment on security matters,’’ said a British High Commission spokesperson. The British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, was travelling so wasn’t available for sharing a comment.

However, two days back when the Indian flag was removed by a Khalistani protestor in IHC London, HC Alex condemned the act and called it disgraceful.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run. The police have released seven pictures of his possible new looks.

NEW DELHI: Khalistani protestors went all out in London to not just express their solidarity with the separatist leader, Amritpal Singh, who they believe is already arrested, but also urged the BBC to release the controversial documentary that had derogatory segments against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. They were joined by Kashmiri separatists supporters too. Khalistani protestors stood outside the BBC office in London and urged them to release the documentary that shows PM Modi in poor light. Rehana Ali, a Kashmiri separatist leader too stood with the Khalistani supporters and urged for the release of the documentary. Meanwhile, Khalistani supporters also protested outside the Indian High Commission (IHC) in London, amidst high security. Anti-India sloganeering was also heard outside a Gurudwara in Southall where a fellow Indian who objected was heckled.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO WATCH | Meanwhile, the IHC in London had put a large flag over the raised Indian flag covering the façade of the IHC. The Indian High Commissioner to London had earlier on Wednesday, dispelled the rumours that were being spread in London about the situation in Punjab. ``The situation is India is normal and is safe for travel from the UK. There is no truth to sensational lies and the situation back home is safe,’’ said Vikram Doraiswami, India’s High Commissioner to London. Meanwhile, in India security barriers outside the British High Commission and the British High Commissioners residence were removed. No official reason was given regarding this. ``We do not comment on security matters,’’ said a British High Commission spokesperson. The British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, was travelling so wasn’t available for sharing a comment. However, two days back when the Indian flag was removed by a Khalistani protestor in IHC London, HC Alex condemned the act and called it disgraceful. Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run. The police have released seven pictures of his possible new looks.