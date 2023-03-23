Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition over Adani row

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 6 pm on Thursday amid ruckus by Opposition members demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

The demand for grants for various ministries for 2023-24 will also be taken up for approval of Lok Sabha at 6 pm.

The adjournment came shortly after the House met at 2 pm.

Soon after papers were laid on the table of the House, Congress members were on their feet raising slogans and showing placards demanding a JPC.

Several members also trooped near the Speaker's podium. Some members from the treasury benches were also on their feet.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, adjourned proceedings till 6 pm amid continuing protests.

The morning session had also witnessed protests with the proceedings adjourned till 2 pm.

As soon as the House assembled for the day after obituary references at 11 am, Congress members demanded that Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to speak in the House.

The turmoil continued for about about 10 minutes with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla urging the members to allow the House to function normally.

"I will give you the opportunity to speak after the Question Hour. I have never stopped anyone from speaking. But that has to be within rules," he said.

However, the opposition members ignored the speaker's pleas and continued their protests.

"The country wants the House to function normally. People want their issues to be raised in the House. If you don't want the House not to function properly, then I will adjourn it," Birla said and adjourned the House till 2 pm.

During his interactions in London, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The remarks triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.

The ruling alliance also sought an apology from Gandhi while the Congress demanded that he should be allowed to speak in the House to clarify his position.

Earlier, the House paid tributes to revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their martyrdom day.

It also paid tributes to three former members who died recently.

Rajya Sabha adjourned

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday as the logjam between treasury and opposition benches continued over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark in London and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

As soon as the upper House resume its proceeding at 2 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called BJD member Sujeet Kumar to continue discussion on working of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship amid solganeering by ruling and opposition party members.

When the members refused to relent and gave no heed to the request by the Deputy Chairman to maintain order in the House, he adjourned the House for the day.

The pre-lunch session also saw the ruling BJP and opposition parties engaging in a verbal duel.

MPs from both sides shouted slogans in support of their demands, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm.

Dhankhar rejected 12 notices under Rule 267 that sought discussion on the allegations against the Adani Group by setting aside the business of the day.

While Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the nation was concerned about remarks made by Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised the failure of the government to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe allegations against Adani.

