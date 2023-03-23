'Modi surname' case: Rahul reacts to guilty verdict, quotes Gandhiji in tweet

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet about truth and non-violence after a court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case connected to his "Modi surname" remarks.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, and non-violence is the means to get it. -- Mahatma Gandhi,'' the Congress leader wrote in a tweet in Hindi soon after the court verdict.

मेरा धर्म सत्य और अहिंसा पर आधारित है। सत्य मेरा भगवान है, अहिंसा उसे पाने का साधन।



- महात्मा गांधी March 23, 2023

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname" remark during an election rally in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader's lawyer Babu Mangukiya said.

WATCH |

The court sentenced Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal defamation, Mangukiya said. Gandhi was present in the court when it pronounced its verdict.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks based on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, during Lok Sabha poll campaigning.

