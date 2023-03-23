Home Nation

'Modi surname' case: Rahul reacts to guilty verdict, quotes Gandhiji in tweet

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, and non-violence is the means to get it. -- Mahatma Gandhi,'' the Congress leader wrote in a tweet.

Published: 23rd March 2023 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

A file photo of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet about truth and non-violence after a court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case connected to his "Modi surname" remarks.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, and non-violence is the means to get it. -- Mahatma Gandhi,'' the Congress leader wrote in a tweet in Hindi soon after the court verdict.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname" remark during an election rally in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader's lawyer Babu Mangukiya said.

WATCH |

The court sentenced Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal defamation, Mangukiya said. Gandhi was present in the court when it pronounced its verdict.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks based on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, during Lok Sabha poll campaigning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi defamation case criminal defamation Modi surname Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp