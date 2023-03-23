Home Nation

Rahul's conviction: Baghel talks of past statements of PM, BJP leaders against Gandhis

What kind of words were used by the Prime Minister and BJP leaders against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The BJP called Rahul Gandhi Mir Jafar, Baghel added.

Published: 23rd March 2023

Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

By PTI

RAIPUR: Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case regarding his Modi surname remark, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday spoke of the barbs such as "Mir Jafar" used by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for Gandhi.

Talking to reporters on the Assembly premises here, he also accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to "threaten" and "suppress" constitutional institutions.

"The court's decision is before everyone and bail has also been granted. The fight will continue further," Baghel said.

"But in today's politics, political sanctity has ended. There can be differences of political ideology but there was mutual respect between leaders earlier. Now it has collapsed," he said.

Leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Ram Manohar Lohia, Rajiv Gandhi had respect for political opponents.

Now that political harmony has deteriorated and only the BJP is responsible for it, he said.

"What kind of words were used by the Prime Minister and BJP leaders against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The BJP called Rahul Gandhi Mir Jafar," Baghel said.

The BJP was "scared" of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, and upset due to the way Rahul Gandhi took out the Bharat Jodo padyatra, giving fearless statements and exposing corruption, he said.

"The BJP can go to any level (to target him)," the Chhattisgarh CM added.

The Union government was trying to suppress constitutional institutions, the media and the judiciary, the Congress leader alleged.

On Thursday, a court in Surat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison for his how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname? remark on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

